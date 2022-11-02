Super Bowl Circus | Here’s what Cam Cox is up to at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind-the-scenes look with the 12 News sports team.

LOS ANGELES — 12 News sports anchor Cam Cox is in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI!

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at everything happening at SoFi Stadium before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams square off on the gridiron.

Arizona's ties to the Bengals

It's a huge weekend for football fans! Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals is upon us, and some of the Bengals made it to LA by way of Arizona.

Catching up with D-Hop

DeAndre Hopkins gave an update about his health and recovery after undergoing MCL surgery in December that ended his season with the Arizona Cardinals.

The fun before the storm

SoFi Stadium was completed in 2020 to the tune of $5 billion, and stadium managers are going all out for the event.

Get a glimpse of how it looks inside!

