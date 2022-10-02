This is the Super Bowl LVI experience fans will see inside SoFi Stadium

Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday afternoon on NBC, but the fun for football fans starts well before the game.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is assured to be one for the ages!

Kickoff of Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC, but the fun for football fans inside SoFi Stadium will start well before the game.

12 News Sports Anchor Cam Cox is in Los Angeles and is showing off what fans can expect.

SoFi Stadium was completed in 2020 to the tune of $5 billion, and stadium managers are going all out for the event.

The entire 12 News Sports Team will be giving the latest updates on the big game and a complete analysis when it’s over.

