Special Olympics Arizona to award athletes during drive-thru ceremony

The ceremony will be held at Kellis High School in Glendale and is the first time the athletes have been able to celebrate in person in over a year due to COVID-19.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Arizona athletes who competed in this year's Special Olympic Summer Games will have the opportunity to be honored at a drive-thru awards ceremony in the Valley this weekend.

Special Olympic Arizona (SOAZ) announced the ceremony on Wednesday, saying that all athletes who participated in the games will receive a special 2021 medal.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday at Kellis High School in Glendale from 9 to 11 a.m.

"Each participant will receive a medal in their car to the sounds of applause and fanfare from SOAZ volunteers, staff, and sponsors who will be on-site to help celebrate their achievements," the organization said.

This will be one of the first in-person events that SOAZ athletes have been able to participate in since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of all the organization's live activities over a year ago.

CONGRATS SOAZ ATHLETES!!! View all Virtual Summer Games results here and make sure you JOIN US TONIGHT for our Live Opening Ceremonies and Dance Party!!



Tune in here: https://t.co/ZRGKVRRTdq#WeAreSOAZ#SOAZVirtualSummerGames2021 pic.twitter.com/v5nSaY6Yl4 — Special Olympics Arizona #WeAreSOAZ (@SOArizona) May 14, 2021

The Summer Games are one of the organization's biggest events of the year, usually having more than a thousand SOAZ athletes from all across the state, SOAZ said.

This year, as athletes were not able to compete in person, the athletes were encouraged to video themselves participating in their sports and events and send in the results and media to SOAZ for the organization to share and rank.

Athletes were able to use the #SOAZVirtualSummerGames2021 hashtag on social media to share their results as well.

"We realize our vision of acceptance and inclusion through health, leadership, and advocacy programs, as well as our mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults," SOAZ said.

You can find more information on the ceremony and the games on the organization's website here.

Latest Arizona News