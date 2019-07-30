PHOENIX — Home renovations can be painful and frustrating to live through. That is unless you have somewhere else to stay during the process.

The Arizona Rattlers are taking the latter approach and will play their home games at Gila River Arena in Glendale during the 2020 season.

The Rattlers permanent home--Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix--will undergo renovations scheduled to begin in the summer of 2020, thus causing the team to be displaced.

The Phoenix Mercury also had to find a new place to play their games, opting for the Veterans Memorial Coliseum a.k.a. the Madhouse on McDowell.