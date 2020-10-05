Phoenix's Henry Cejudo retires after defending bantamweight title via TKO at UFC 249

Phoenix's own 33-year-old Henry Cejudo, with blood gushing from his forehead and running down his chest, defend his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz.

The UFC returned Saturday night, becoming the first major sporting event to resume in the U.S. since the coronavirus shuttered much of the country for nearly two months.

The stacked card saw Phoenix's own 33-year-old Henry Cejudo, with blood gushing from his forehead and running down his chest, defend his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz.

After the win, in the middle of the octagon, Cejudo announced his surprising decision to retire.

Cejudo is a two-weight champion in UFC and a former Olympic golf medalist wrestler.

"I'm happy with my career," Cejudo said. "I've done enough in the sport. I want to walk away and enjoy myself. I'm 33 years old. I have a girl now, watching me from back home. Since I was 11, I've sacrificed my life to get to where I was tonight. I'm retiring tonight. Uncle Dana [UFC president Dana White], thank you. Everybody here, thank you so much."

Cejudo's head coach Eric Albarracin said after the announcement he believes Cejudo is still in his prime.

"Henry has been No. 1 in whatever sports he's been in for over half his life now," Albarracin told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "With that being said, I sill believe he's in his prime. I only think he's getting better. It's a somber moment, when someone retires in his prime. I understand it though...I was ready to have him call out Jose Aldo, Alex Volkanovski and Conor McGregor after this fight, and he told me no. I think if Dana White were to add another zero to his paycheck, he'd have a hard time not coming back, but maybe he just does want to move on."