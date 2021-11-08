Winter Olympics spotlight: Broc Little

There’s one hockey player we’ve got our eyes on, and it's a Phoenix native.

PHOENIX — Fresh off the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, we’re gearing up for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

And there’s one hockey player we’ve got our eyes on, Broc Little. Even though Little plays for the Swedish hockey league, he’s rooted right here in Phoenix where he was born.

“I definitely got my start in hockey there,” said Little.

That’s because his father Don Little, who’s a big Boston Bruins fan, got him interested in the game early on, cheering on the Arizona Coyotes.

“He got me on the ice early. I was skating at Oceanside when I was two years old. I played for the Junior Coyotes. We had season tickets to the inaugural season to the Coyotes with (Keith) Tkachuk and (Jeremy) Roenick. Roenick was obviously a very skilled guy. He was probably my favorite player growing up in Arizona,” said Little.

12 News caught up with Little at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang when he represented the USA Men’s Hockey Team, an opportunity he never saw coming.

“As a little kid you dream about it and as the career progresses, I’ve never played in the NHL, so that dream starts to fade a little bit. I was lucky to get the call and obviously, it means everything. It’s an awesome opportunity,” said Little.

Olympics