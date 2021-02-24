How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Tokyo Paralympic Games on TV, online and various streaming platforms.

PHOENIX — Team USA just completed an amazing showing at the Tokyo Olympics, but the incredible athletic performances aren't over yet. Starting Aug. 24, Team USA continues its pursuit for gold in Tokyo for the Paralympics.

While NBC generally covers all things Olympics and Paralympics, this year they are doing something new. The network is offering more than 1,200 hours of Paralympics coverage across its platforms.

So how can you help cheer on Team USA and watch the Paralympians compete in Japan? We got the answer. Here's everything you need to know about watching the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

So when are the Tokyo Paralympics?

The Paralympic Games are set to take place from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5. You can find a full competition schedule on the Olympics website.

Is there an Opening Ceremony for the Paralympics?

Yup! And the Games will also have a Closing Ceremony too! Both ceremonies will be broadcast on NBCSN on Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 respectively.

How can I watch the Paralympics this year?

If you want to catch the Tokyo Paralympics on TV, they’ll be available on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can stream the Paralympics television coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Also, if you have Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service, you can catch more coverage, including the medal rounds of men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball and women’s sitting volleyball.

MORE INFO: NBC Paralympics streaming schedule

When will the games at the Paralympics be on?

The Games are set to air live between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. EST daily on NBCSN due to the time difference from Tokyo. For Arizona, that's a 16-hour difference.

What games are included in the Paralympics?

In total, there are 22 sports in the Paralympic Games. Badminton and taekwondo are set to make their first appearance in the Games in Tokyo. Here’s a list of the rest of the sports you can find: archery, badminton, boccia, canoe, cycling, equestrian, goalball, judo, marathon, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, soccer, swimming, table tennis, track and field, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

ATHLETE PROFILE: Chandler man hopes to bring back Paralympics medal as member of US wheelchair rugby team

There will be plenty of Paralympic action for fans to consume. From TV to streaming, fans will be watching from all around the globe.

