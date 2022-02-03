TikTok Tour: Snowboarder Shaun White takes fans around room at thw Winter Olympics

Team USA's Shaun White took to the social media platform to show his fans around where he'll be staying during the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — The Winter Olympics are underway and everyone is excited to cheer on Team USA! In between competitions, athletes continue to train, relax and prep for the upcoming events.

But during the downtime, some athletes are turning to social media to share some behind-the-scenes content with fans.

Recently, snowboarder Shaun White took to TikTok to give his followers a look at the room he'll be staying in at the Winter Olympics.

Donning his Team USA gear, the four-time Olympian walked around the spacious room, showcasing the various spots around the room. From his work area to his bedroom, most of his room was covered in Olympic gear and memorabilia.

