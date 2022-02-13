Team USA makes history involving two athletes with Arizona ties

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who used to train in the Valley, won medals after competing in the first-ever "monobob" event at the Winter Olympics.

Humphries went into the gold medal round in the number one spot and she didn't disappoint, picking up gold in the first-ever monobob; a race that the Canadian-turned-American athlete helped push for.

"Not only to go to the Olympics, but for this to be the first time for the U.S. There's definitely a renewed spirit and I feel empowered to want to represent this country to the best of my abilities," Humphries said.

Meanwhile, Elana Meyers Taylor went into the final race in third place after three heats. She picked up enough speed to hold off a Canadian competitor to take silver.

She managed to score a victory after she contracted COVID-19 right before the opening ceremony. She fought through the protocols to meet safety standards all to seal the deal for Team USA. She pulled off her win with her husband and baby Nico in mind.

"My son goes everywhere with us and I think it's important that he knows that his mom is still pursuing her Olympic dream and her goals and he's a part of that," Meyers Taylor said.

SILVER for Elana Meyers Taylor! 🥈@eamslider24 is bringing home the first Olympic silver medal in women's monobob. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/UL2D2HqVoj — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

