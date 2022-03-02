From speedskating to hockey, here are Sunday’s top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — American speed skater Erin Jackson won Olympic gold in the women’s 500m on Sunday, marking the first individual speed skating medal won by the U.S. since 2010.

The U.S. Men’s Hockey team pulled off a hard-earned 4-2 victory and are unbeaten in two games at the Olympics.

Plus, U.S. skier River Radamus got the best finish of his career a day after his birthday at the Winter Olympics.

Here are Sunday’s top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.

Speedskating

Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women's 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal. The 29-year-old Jackson joins fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics. Davis won gold in the men's 1,000 meters and silver in the 1,500 meters at the 2006 Olympics in Turin.

Hockey

The U.S. men's hockey team picked up a massive win over Germany to not only stay undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but also earn the overall No. 1 seed and a valuable bye to the quarterfinals.

Alpine Skiing

U.S. Alpine skier River Radamus logged his best-ever finish in international competition with a fourth-place mark in the men's giant slalom, then showed off his zebra hairstyle.

Olympians on falling safely