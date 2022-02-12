Check on the four-time Olympian's competitions here.

BEIJING, China — Georgia, get ready! Four-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor is ready to take Beijing by storm. The Team USA bobsledder and Douglasville native looks to add another medal to her name.

Taylor will take part in monobob, the newest bobsledding event to debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She and fellow American teammate Kaillie Humphries are two of the favorites to bring back the first gold medal that will ever be awarded in this event.

Taylor, a decorated athlete, brought home silver medals from the Winter Games in PyeongChang and Sochi. She also won a bronze medal from the Games in Vancouver in 2010.

11Alive has been keeping track of her journey and will update this story with the results of her events.

NBC is the home of all things Olympics. Follow updates on the events on NBCOlympics.com.

Results

Women's Monobob Heat 1 | Feb. 12, 2022

Elana Meyers Taylor finished with a time 1:05.12.

Feb. 12, 2022 Elana Meyers Taylor finished with a time 1:05.12. Women's Monobob Heat 2 | Feb. 12, 2022

Elana Meyers competes again around 10 p.m. EST. Watch it live here.





Who is Elana Meyers Taylor?

Elana Meyers Taylor knows better than most the significance of speed.

The Team USA bobsledder is from Douglasville, Ga. During the last winter games in 2018, she raced and won silver on a torn Achilles tendon. Now, after winning a total three medals (silver in PyeongChang, silver in Sochi, bronze in Vancouver) and a slew of World Championships over 15 years, Elana is entering her fourth Olympics as part of Team USA.