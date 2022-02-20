A look at how Arizona athletes performed at the Winter Olympics

The handful of athletes with Arizona ties at the Winter Olympics are bringing a nice chunk of medals to State 48.

BEIJING, China — With the Winter Olympics in Beijing officially coming to a close, reminiscing about the moments when Team USA won medals is almost inevitable.

Thankfully, there are a handful of athletes with ties to Arizona that can join the Olympic medalist club.

Here's how Arizona athletes performed at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Brandon Frazier, pairs figure skater

Birthplace: Phoenix, AZ

Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO

Brandon Frazier was born in Phoenix before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Frazier competed in the pairs' figure skating events with partner Alexa Knierim. Frazier ranked fifth with a score of 128.97 in the pairs team event.

Frazier's and Knierim's performance helped push Team USA figure skating to second place to win the silver medal.

Frazier finished the pairs' skating event in sixth place.

Alexa and Chris Knierim: pairs figure skating

Chris Knierim:

Birthplace: Tucson

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Chris and Alexa Knierim are not only married but they were skating partners since 2014. Alexa now skates with Frazier.

Alexa won silver along with Frazier and Team USA in the pairs' team event.

Alexa's shaky performance in the free skate during the team event contributed to the pair's fifth place ranking. However, Alexa came back and had a season-best performance in the pairs' short program with a score of 138.45.

Elana Meyers-Taylor, bobsled

Birthplace: Oceanside, CA

Hometown: Douglasville, GA

Though not a native of Arizona, Elana Meyers-Taylor has trained in the Valley while maintaining a highly regarded status in the world of bobsledding.

Meyers-Taylor had a historic run in Beijing. She won her fourth and fifth Olympic medals, bronze and silver, in Beijing, making her the most-decorated woman bobsledder in the sport's history.

Adding to that record-breaking list, she also became the oldest female medallist in the sport and is the most-decorated black athlete in Olympic Winter Games history.

Kaillie Humphries, bobsled

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

A newly naturalized American citizen, Kaillie Humphries was born in Canada and has trained in the Valley, competed for the Canadian team since 2010.

Humphries had a successful first Winter Olympics as an American. She won her third Olympic gold medal in monobob in Beijing in the event's debut.

Her four Olympic medals is a record for women bobsledders that she shares with Meyers-Taylor. With her latest medal, she is now the oldest gold medallist in women’s bobsledding at 36 years, 163 days, according to Olympics.com.

Matthew Knies, men's hockey

Birthplace: Phoenix, Ariz.

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Matthew Knies is the third Arizona native to participate in the Winter Olympics in ice hockey, after Lyndsey Fry in 2014 and Brock Little in 2018.

Knies was on the ice with Team USA hockey as they made it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to Slovakia, 3-2.

