Scottsdale native Auston Matthews breaks Toronto Maple Leafs goal record

A tie-breaking goal in the 2nd period against the Dallas Stars gave Matthews his 55th goal of the season.

DALLAS — Auston Matthews broke Toronto's season goals record with Nos. 55 and 56, the second 2:10 into overtime to give the Maple Leafs a victory over Dallas.

Matthews, who tied Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old mark of 54 goals two games earlier, broke that with his one-timer from the bottom of the circle to the left of goalie Scott Wedgewood after taking a pass back from Mark Giordano on a power play for a 2-1 lead with 1:02 left in the second period. The winner came when he took a pass from William Nylander — who also scored earlier — and was able to swipe the puck around Wedgewood in overtime.

Dallas tied it at 2 with 14:17 left on a laser shot by John Klingberg on a pass from Joe Pavelski. The Maple Leafs went ahead 3-2 on Morgan Rielly’s goal just less than five minutes later, but Pavelski tied it again on his 26th goal with 2:23 left in regulation.

Tyler Seguin scored his 21st goal for the Stars, who remained in the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

