Coyotes to play 2023-24 season in Tempe, long-term future in Arizona remains unclear

PHOENIX — The future of the Arizona Coyotes may be uncertain after Tempe residents heartily rejected a proposal to get the team a new arena, but we know they're here for at least one more season.

Sources close to the team have confirmed that the Coyotes will play out the 2023-24 season at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

But after that? It's unclear. The arena was part of a $2.1 billion entertainment district and would have meant a more permanent home for the Coyotes -- the team has played at three different venues since arriving in Arizona.

I can confirm the Coyotes WILL play at Mullett Arena next season. As for the team’s future in Arizona, the reality is they don’t know right now. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 17, 2023

Arizona Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez issued the following statement in response to the results: "We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes.

"What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks."

Although the long-term plan has yet to emerge, we do know we have the Coyotes for at least one more year.

