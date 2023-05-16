'I want to see it be great': Tempe voters decide fate of Entertainment District in special election

31% of ballots have been turned in according to Maricopa County Elections Department.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It's a special election that will determine the future of the Arizona Coyotes.

On Tuesday, Tempe residents will vote on three propositions that will bring a $2.1 billion entertainment district to Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. Taking over 46 acres of land with a new NHL stadium, apartments, restaurants, and music venue.

“This is the right project, this is the right deal and we’re the right team to execute it,” Xavier A. Gutierrez the president and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes said.

All three propositions must pass for this project to go through. Gutierrez said the tax-payers of Tempe will not have to foot the bill for construction. However, those against the project do not agree with the $215 million to reimburse the developers for cleaning up the site. They also believe property taxes will increase along with traffic in the area.

Many on Mill Avenue said they have already turned in their ballots and are excited about the possibility of this project becoming a reality.

“I want to see it be great," said Hannah Langbehn. "I want to do better than Phoenix and I think this is a great way to make that happen.”

“I mean the more people in Tempe the better," Timothy Sullivan said.

Others like Jason Smith said they oppose the entertainment district.

“It’s going to raise our taxes and it’s going to make life difficult for us,” Smith said.

The Maricopa County Elections Department reports more than 30,000 ballots have been turned in making up about 31% of the vote. Unofficial results will be released at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who still need to turn in their ballot can do so before 7:00 p.m. at Tempe City Hall located at 31 E 5th St., Tempe, AZ 85281, or at the Tempe History Museum at 809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 according to the county website.

For those who want to vote in person or lost their ballot, the county said that can also be done at the Tempe History Museum.

