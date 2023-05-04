Clayton Keller named finalist for NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy

The award goes to the player 'who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.'

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes won't be going to the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there are still reasons to celebrate this team, as Clayton Keller could set a new team record for points in a season and is now a finalist for the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy, the Coyotes announced Monday.

The Masterton Trophy is given out every year to the player 'who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.'

Keller was nominated for the award as he has played the best hockey of his career a season after breaking his leg when he crashed into the wall during a game against the San Jose Sharks on March 30, 2022.

This year, Keller has scored 37 goals and has 48 assists, giving him 85 total points, just one behind Keith Tkachuck's team record, which was set during the 1996-97 season.

Keller's goals and assists are career highs and his 37 goals are the third-most for a Coyote since the franchise relocated from Winnipeg to Arizona, according to a team press release.

This has been a season to remember for Keller, he was selected to the 2023 All-Star Game (his second All-Star selection in a row and third in his career), and in March, he was honored as the NHL's Third Star of the Month, the first time a Coyote had been named to that list since February 2012. Keller also recently had a 14-game point streak, which is the longest in team history.

Past winners of the Masterton Trophy include:

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (2022)

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (2021)

Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (2020)

New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner (2019)

New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle (2018)

You can see all of the past winners here.

The Coyotes wrap up their season with two games at home this week. Monday night against the Seattle Kraken and then Thursday night against former head coach Rick Tocchet and the Vancouver Canucks.

NEWS: Keller Named Bill Masterson Trophy Finalist



Coyotes All-Star Overcomes Fractured Femur to Post Career-Best Seasonhttps://t.co/7Jg7RrmGzp — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 10, 2023