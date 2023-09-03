Coyotes sign Shane Doan's son to entry-level contract

The Yotes signed the 21-year-old forward to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season.

TEMPE, Arizona — Josh Doan is following his father's footsteps into professional hockey.

The Arizona Coyotes signed the 21-year-old forward to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season. He will report to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL and play his first game Friday night against the Calgary Wranglers.

Doan's father, Shane, played 21 seasons with the franchise, many of those as captain, and followed it from Winnipeg to the desert in 1996. Shane Doan now serves as Arizona's chief hockey development officer.

The Coyotes drafted Josh Doan in the second round of the 2021, but he opted to play for the hometown Arizona State Sun Devils.

Josh Doan set school records for goals (12) and assists (25) as a freshman last season. He had 16 goals and 22 assists in 39 games with Arizona State this season.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder also played two seasons for the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

