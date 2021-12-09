Coyotes up-to-date on past-due taxes, 'human error' the cause, officials say

According to a statement released by the team, "human error" was the cause of the mix-up.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the team has paid their past-due taxes in full and are now up-to-date on their payments, team officials said. According to a statement released by the team, "human error" was the cause of the mix-up.

Documents released by team representatives show a receipt of payment for the outstanding debts.

Here's the full statement:

“We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error. Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused. We will make sure that by tomorrow morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure that nothing like this can ever possibly happen again.”

The Coyotes were in danger of being locked out of Gila River Arena after reportedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in owed bills. According to Glendale city leaders, the team had until 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 to pay the outstanding bills or be locked out of the arena.

The Coyotes, and owner IceArizona Hockey LLC, owed more than $1.3 million in state and city taxes, according to a notice of lien from the Arizona Department of Revenue that was obtained by 12 News.

This season will be the last for the Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The team is currently in the process of finding a new home after the city declined to renew its contract with the NHL club.

Plans for a new arena to be built in Tempe are still in the process of being reviewed for final approval. An interim arena for the team has yet to be announced.

