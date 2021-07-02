H.E.R. rocks ‘America the Beautiful’ with electric guitar solo during Super Bowl 55

H.E.R.'s rendition of the classic started off soft with vocals, an acoustic guitar and light strings in the background, before turning to the electric guitar solo.

The performance started off soft with vocals, an acoustic guitar and light strings in the background. The song then took a turn when H.E.R. added an electric guitar, where she added a solo before performing the last verse with vocals.

H.E.R. is known for her musical talents playing five instruments including acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, piano and drums.

H.E.R. won two Grammys in 2019 -- Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance for "Best Part." She's earned critical acclaim for her live performances, including her work as a guitarist. She’s won honors at the MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards and launched R&B hits such as “Focus,” “Slide,” “Damage” and “B.S.” with Jhené Aiko.

H.E.R performed “America the Beautiful” alongside Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” snipe signing ‘America the Beautiful

Snipe calls his genre "Dip Hop" -- Hip Hop through deaf eyes. "His rendering of Dip Hop explores Hip Hop in a way where the focus is taking on challenges and educating people about deaf musicians in the hearing world," his website says.