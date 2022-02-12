Zach Ertz named Cardinals 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

In just two years with the Cardinals, Ertz has already made an impact in the Arizona community.

PHOENIX — Zach Ertz is used to making big plays on the field, but it's his work in the community that is turning heads.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that Ertz has been named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year. The award is in recognition of outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Thanks to his nomination, the Cardinals tight end will receive a donation of up to $40,000 in his name to a charity of his choice.

“As outstanding as he’s been on the field throughout his career, Zach’s commitment to giving back is even more exceptional and makes him such a fitting selection for this award,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Whether in Philadelphia or now in Arizona, Zach and Julie Ertz are making a meaningful difference in so many areas. Among the most notable is their passionate commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity, a cause they championed almost immediately upon arriving in Arizona last year. We appreciate them and all of our players who go above and beyond to get involved in our communities to make them better.”

Ertz now qualifies for the league's national 2022 “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year” award and will wear a helmet decal beginning this weekend through the rest of the season to recognize his accomplishments on and off the field.

In just two years with the Cardinals, Ertz has already made an impact in the Arizona community. His foundation, The Ertz Family Foundation, works to feed the less fortunate in the local community and provided meals to Valley food banks.

The 2022 “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year” will be announced during NFL Honors, an awards special to air on NBC the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII. If Ertz wins, he will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

12Sports on YouTube