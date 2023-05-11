The NFL released the Cardinals' schedule. Will their last game be their most important?

A rookie coach. A backup quarterback as starter. Games in a strong division. It's a recipe for, well, something. Our experts weigh in.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals' schedule was released Thursday night and it begs the question "Does the road to the No. 1 draft pick in 2024 start here?"

Not to be cynical.

But the league has the same confidence: The Cardinals have no Thursday night games, no Sunday night games and no Monday night games.

But if you want to see Super Bowl teams? The Cardinals play both of them this year.

They kick off the season on the road against the Washington Commanders and finish it at home against the Seahawks. They'll play divisional rivals the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams twice.

The Cardinals will play the Eagles, Bears, Browns and Commanders on the road and the Cowboys, Ravens, Giants, Bengals, Texans and Falcons at home.

But the confluence of a rookie head coach, an injured-for-a-decent-part-of-the-season quarterback in Kyler Murray and the general upheaval that has characterized the franchise means the schedule take on added importance.

The good news is the bad news: Every opportunity to surprise fans and the rest of the league by rising above mediocrity is an opportunity to move further away from the glorious, golden ticket that is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Winning six times probably means picking fifth. Winning one game likely means picking first.

It's terrible math if you're a fan. You want the Cardinals to win. Except that you don't. Except that you do. Except maybe you don't.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Schedule

Week 1: at Washington Commanders

Week 2: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 7: at Seattle Seattle Seahawks

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: at Cleveland Browns

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 11: at Houston Texans

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14: Bye week

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks.

The 12Sports team will be weighing in on the most important games of the season:

Cam Cox:

The Cardinals are going to finish 6-11. Sorry folks. That’s what you get when you mix a tough schedule with a team that’s rebuilding and didn’t make any major moves in free agency.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

4 of first 5 are against playoff teams

3 straight vs NFL West to open (best Division in the NFL last season)

Late December Bye Week

Christmas Eve on the road at Bears

NYE on the road at Eagles

MY ONE BIG GAME:

At the Texans in early November. The Cardinals own the Texans first-round pick next season. They want Houston to be terrible next season so that’s a higher draft pick. This is the only must-win game on the schedule.

NO NATIONAL TV GAMES:

This double downs on the current state of the Cardinals. They don’t move the needle or have any expectations too. Winning will be a bonus this season for a team with a new head coach, new GM and a star quarterback with an unknown return timeline coming off an ACL injury.

Luke Lyddon:

There are a good amount of fun matchups for the upcoming 2023 season but one that really catches my eye is Week 5 against the Bengals.



Joe Burrow is the main reason why, obviously, but will Kyler Murray be returning from injury this week? If so, a K1 vs. Burrow matchup would be quite the fireworks.



Or keep an eye out the following week against the Rams if K1 returns. Maybe he takes longer to return from the ACL tear and that’s the smart move. But whenever he does, that’s the week circled on the calendar for me!

12Sports Producer Jeff Schneider: