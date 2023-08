A 2024 seventh-round pick is reportedly headed back to the Cardinals in exchange for the safety, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are trading former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, reports said Thursday morning.

A 2024 seventh-round pick is reportedly headed back to the Cardinals in exchange for the safety, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Giants are trading for Cardinals DB/LB Isaiah Simmons in exchange for a 2024 7th round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WuCGjgvfzR — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2023