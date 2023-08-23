Cardinals get humbled by Vikings in first joint practice

Tune into 12News to watch the preseason finale on Saturday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Cardinals running back James Conner was straight to the point after the first joint practice with the Vikings, "We wanted to perform better today, but football is a humbling game.”

Connor admitted Wednesday’s effort from the team was good enough. “We got to be better,” Connor said. “Simple as that. We’re going to look at that tape and have a discussion.”

"Today we could have done a little better," safety Budda Baker said. "There was some fatigue, the energy was kind of (iffy), but we knew it was going to kind of be like that with the circumstances."

Several Cardinals blamed the record-setting high heat and humidity.

"I think we kind of let the weather dictate how we were attacking our work today," linebacker Josh Woods said.

“We need to embrace the uncomfortability,” said receiver Zach Pascal. “Like the whole season, we’re not going to be comfortable”

Some highlights included rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark made a nice play to break up a pass to all-pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson during 1-ON-1s, and then broke out Jefferson’s famous ‘Griddy’ touchdown dance. Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and rookie Michael Wilson all made nice catches in 1-ON-1s, but over all too many dropped passes from the receivers.

One of the plays of the day came from former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy. He shined against his former team, picking off a pass intended for Hollywood Brown in 1-ON-1s and then punting the football.

"That was just something that just happened, just the energy so I had to do something," said the former Saguaro High School star. Murphy was all over the field on Wednesday, which has been a constant during his first Vikings training camp.

The offense has a whole really struggled against the Vikings. A decision that’s coming soon is who’s going to start at quarterback while Kyler Murray is out. I asked head coach Jonathan Gannon if rookie QB Clayton Tune has a shot to start week 1. His answer, “We’ll see.”

Joejuan Williams nearly picks off Colt McCoy: pic.twitter.com/XF9etvv9q6 — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 23, 2023

Pretty clear offense struggled today and guys adusting to the heat/humidity. JC used the word "humbling." @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/JRmuQKEqnD — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 23, 2023

