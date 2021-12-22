4 Cardinals representing Arizona in 2022 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Kyler Murray, safety Budda Baker, linebacker Chandler Jones and running back James Conner were all selected.

LAS VEGAS — The Arizona Cardinals will be well represented in the 2022 Pro Bowl after four players from the club were selected for the honor.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, safety Budda Baker, linebacker Chandler Jones and running back James Conner were all selected. Both Baker and Jones were selected as starters. Nine other players were picked to be alternates.

Arizona remains one of the most elite clubs in the league despite a rough stretch as of late with two consecutive losses. The team is still 10-4 and in prime position to end a playoff drought that goes back since 2015.

Murray is having a breakout season in his third year and has earned more than 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns on the year. The 24-year-old earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He was named the MVP of last year's virtual Pro Bowl.

This is Baker’s fourth Pro Bowl selection. Baker, 25, has been an anchor for Arizona’s secondary and has 79 tackles and three interceptions so far this season.

Jones earned his fourth Pro Bowl pick as well. Jones opened the season with a dominant 5-sack performance in a victory over the Tennessee Titans, setting a career-high and matching a franchise record. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week that week.

Despite being the backup running back for the Cardinals, Conner has been a clutch performer all season and a reliable target for Murray. This is the second Pro Bowl honor for Conner, 26, and his first with the Cardinals.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6. 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The following players were named as alternates for the game:

Tight end Zach Ertz

Linebacker Markus Golden

Guard Max Garcia

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Center Rodney Hudson

Tackle D.J. Humphries

Punter Andy Lee

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Kicker Matt Prater

