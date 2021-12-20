Fitz's Future: Could former Arizona Cardinals receiver return?

The Arizona Cardinals lost wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to an MCL tear at the end of their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football earlier this month. Since then, many fans have wondered if Larry Fitzgerald could return to the only team he has ever played for to help with the playoff push.

“Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me," Fitzgerald said. "You know, my heart goes out to both of those guys. Obviously, I’ve known DeAndre a long time, love him, former teammate and you hate to see that happen to somebody you care about. And obviously, Chris has been a huge part of that Tampa Bay offense. Anybody that’s watched Bruce Arians’ systems at the F, you’ll know that that’s a very key component to running that offense in terms of run blocking and catching passes and the immediate passing game. So, I mean, that’s devastating news for Tampa, but I hope DeAndre is able to recover in time to be able to come back and play on the biggest state. The Cardinals have to win one game to clinch a playoff berth and it’s my sincere hope that he’s able to be out there with them.”