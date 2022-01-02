Cardinals vs. Cowboys: What you need to know about the game

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and look to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
While the team has experienced the rough losing skid, a Minnesota Vikings loss last week help Arizona clinch their first playoff appearance since 2015. And even despite the downward trend, the Cardinals are still very much in the hunt for the NFC West division title.
But before that, they must first find a way to beat a talented Dallas Cowboys team. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.
Game info, how to watch:
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
- Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. MST
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Dallas
- TV: FOX
- Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
Score:
Week 17 Power Rankings
Locked On NFL's Week 17 Power Rankings feature an identical top five to last week's top five after the Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs and Cowboys all came away with wins.
While the Packers and Rams were able to escape with narrow wins, the Chiefs, Bucs and Cowboys all stepped on the throats of their opponents this week as we near the playoffs. MORE
Cardinals Notes
Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.
More join COVID list
According to Cardinals insider Darren Urban, Arizona will be without several players due to COVID-19, including linebackers Devon Kennard and Markus Golden.
Andy Lee expected back
After missing last week due to COVID, punter Andy Lee should be back on the field Sunday. After a few special teams issues last week, his return is much needed.
The injury list is long
Injuries continue to pile up for Arizona and this week is no different. Wednesday's injury list was rather lengthy.
