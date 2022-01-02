Cardinals vs. Cowboys: What you need to know about the game

With a playoff spot in hand, the Arizona Cardinals now look for a chance to win the NFC West title in the final games of the regular season.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and look to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

While the team has experienced the rough losing skid, a Minnesota Vikings loss last week help Arizona clinch their first playoff appearance since 2015. And even despite the downward trend, the Cardinals are still very much in the hunt for the NFC West division title.

But before that, they must first find a way to beat a talented Dallas Cowboys team. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. MST

2:25 p.m. MST Location: AT&T Stadium, Dallas

AT&T Stadium, Dallas TV: FOX

FOX Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Score:

Week 17 Power Rankings

Locked On NFL's Week 17 Power Rankings feature an identical top five to last week's top five after the Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs and Cowboys all came away with wins.

While the Packers and Rams were able to escape with narrow wins, the Chiefs, Bucs and Cowboys all stepped on the throats of their opponents this week as we near the playoffs. MORE

Cardinals Notes

Here's some of the latest news regarding Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. Stay up to date on all things Cardinals with 12 News' sports reporter Cameron Cox.

More join COVID list

According to Cardinals insider Darren Urban, Arizona will be without several players due to COVID-19, including linebackers Devon Kennard and Markus Golden.

.@AZCardinals put LB Devon Kennard on the Covid list today.



Joins Markus Golden as OLB on the list. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 29, 2021

Andy Lee expected back

After missing last week due to COVID, punter Andy Lee should be back on the field Sunday. After a few special teams issues last week, his return is much needed.

We have activated P Andy Lee from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and designated LB Ezekiel Turner and LB Tanner Vallejo to return from the injured reserve list.



In addition, we have released P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/xQBfDJ8OpS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 29, 2021

The injury list is long

Injuries continue to pile up for Arizona and this week is no different. Wednesday's injury list was rather lengthy.

We will continue to any additional updates leading up to kickoff.

