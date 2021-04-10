The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFC this season

The Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated after they beat the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20.

LOS ANGELES — Arizona Cardinals fans are full of glee after their team beat their division rival, Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 37-20.

While the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 and scheduled to compete Monday at 5:15 p.m., at the moment, the Cards have the best record in the NFC West and in the NFL, 4-0.

The current state of the NFC West. pic.twitter.com/GYZGiWKS9t — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2021

The Cardinals have not started with a 4-0 season since 2012 and it's only the eighth time in franchise history, the Cardinals game notes stated.

The victory comes at the expense of the Rams.

They gave up the most points to the Cards since Dec. 15, 2019, when they allowed the Dallas Cowboys to score 44, according to the Cardinals.

Arizona is the only team in the NFL that has scored over 30 points in each of the first four games this season and is also one of four teams that have allowed 20 points or less in the last three games, according to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have had a plethora of weapons in their repertoire they could attribute their success to, from franchise player Kyler Murray, who has thrown for over 1,200-yards in the first four games of the season -- completing 75% of his passes, Chase Edmonds averaging 10-yards a carry and James Connor helping the team in short yard play.

Kyler Murray is just the third QB in the Super Bowl era to post a 4-0 record, throw for 1,200+ yards, and complete 75.0+ of his pass attempts through four games.



He joins Peyton Manning (2018) and Russell Wilson (2020) as the only QBs to accomplish the feat. pic.twitter.com/FLvi2g9ItW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2021

The Cards are leading the NFL in points scored, 140, through the first four weeks, the organization detailed.

The defense is also holding their own.

Taking on the Rams, they not only looked good when viewing the box score but they passed the eyeball test against one of the most explosive defenses in the league, only allowing 20 points, two forced turnovers and a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.

It's unsure if anyone expected the Cardinals to be 'that good' this season but it's certain that the Cardinals believe in themselves are have faith that they can play with the best in the league, Edmonds said after Sunday's victory.

"We can play with the best in this league."



🗣 @ChaseEdmonds22 pic.twitter.com/8DLxSVn8G9 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2021

The Cardinals will play on Oct. 10 at State Farm Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers and kickoff will take place at 1:25 p.m.

