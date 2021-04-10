One streak ends, another continues after Cardinals 37-20 win over Rams

The Arizona Cardinals stay unbeaten in 2021 and finally defeat Sean McVay's Rams thanks to a great all-around performance Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — The streak Is over!

That seemed to be the message in the Cardinals locker room after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-20. It was the first time they had beaten the Rams since 2017. That comes out to eight consecutive defeats.

The win puts them on top of the NFC West standings with a perfect 4-0 record. The last time they started 4-0 was in 2012.

Los Angeles was favored by 6 ½ points but that bothered the players who know what they are trying to build this season.

“I feel like as a team, we’re building towards something”, said cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who intercepted his third pass in the last two games.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was another bright spot for Arizona, going 24 for 32 for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think the guys in the locker room understand what we’re doing, and we’re capable of and where we can take it,” Murray said.

But, what really caught everyone’s attention was when Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury made an off-handed comment about what he was going to do when he got back to Phoenix.

He said he would probably head home and watch Apple TV’s "Ted Lasso." Kingsbury said there are some parallels between Ted Lasso and himself.

"Like the epic YouTube dance video," he added. "And ya’ll were at my introductory press conference, it was essentially the same one Ted Lasso had. Where everyone was like, ‘Is this some kind of a joke?' And then he’s weirdly positive all the time.”

I guess when you’re 4-0 and put the streak to bed, whatever you want for a brief distraction works before it's back to work preparing for the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

12 Sports on YouTube