Reports: Arizona to hire Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as next head men's basketball coach

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona men's basketball program is expected to make Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd the program's next head basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Lloyd, 46, has been an assistant coach and associate head coach at Gonzaga since 2001. Lloyd has been a part of the success story that Mark Few created at Gonzaga since the turn of the century, which includes two Final Four appearances and 20 West Coast Conference regular-season titles.

Lloyd will be just the third official head coach of the Arizona men's basketball program in 38 years (Lute Olson 1983-2007, Sean Miller 2009-2021).

Notably, Lloyd's son Liam is a member of the Grand Canyon University (Phoenix) men's basketball team, playing in 13 games in his freshman year during the 2020-21 season.

This has been expected since last week when Sean Miller was fired... weird it took so long. Arizona gets their guy, time will tell if he's the right guy for the job. https://t.co/E5BzEVXrOs — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 14, 2021

Arizona and longtime head coach Sean Miller parted ways last week.

Miller spent 12 seasons coaching the Wildcats and compiled a 302-109 record during his tenure. He had one year remaining on his contract and the school says it will honor the terms of his existing contract.

Arizona parted ways with Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.