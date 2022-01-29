Defense leads No. 3 Arizona to 67-56 win over Arizona State

The Wildcats had a second straight shaky-shooting game, missing open shots all over the floor.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each, and No. 3 Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to beat rival Arizona State 67-56.

Arizona shot 32% from the floor and went 3 for 23 from 3, yet found a way to win behind superb second-half defense.

Arizona State managed to slow down one of the nation’s fastest-tempo teams and seemed to have the Wildcats on the ropes several times.

The Sun Devils kept letting the cold-shooting Wildcats hang around, then went cold themselves to lose for the 11th time in 12 games at McKale Center.

