Phoenix Suns to name Frank Vogel as new head coach

12News has confirmed Vogel will be the Suns' new coach.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are expected to hire Frank Vogel as the team's new head coach. An ESPN insider broke the news Friday morning and 12News confirmed it.

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski released the report on Twitter Friday morning.

It's reported that the two sides are still working out details of a long-term deal. Additional information on the news hasn't been officially released.

Vogel's name has been mentioned as a potential pick for the Suns' head coaching vacancy, so it's no surprise to see him take the reigns in Phoenix.

The former Lakers coach brings a strong defensive mind to the desert and Vogel recently won an NBA title in 2020.

BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses. pic.twitter.com/csF6bO8Bp7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12Sports for updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube