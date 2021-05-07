'This is not a challenge for those weak of heart': Phoenix, Milwaukee mayors place wager on NBA Finals

Mayor Kate Gallego sets bet with the mayor of Milwaukee as the 2021 NBA Finals near.

PHOENIX — All bets are on -- even between mayors -- as the Suns and Bucks head to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett have placed a wager and agreed that they will wear the champion team's jersey to their next city council meeting, according to the Office of Mayor Kate Gallego.

“This is not a challenge for those weak of heart!” Gallego said. “We want to respectfully make the point that the winning city truly dominates this world-class competition.”

Both mayors will also exchange cultural and culinary delicacies, especially beer. The Valley of the Sun's package will include selections from the Huss Brewing family of beers, a tray of treats from Urban Cookies, as well as other items produced by iconic Phoenix business, according to the city of Phoenix.