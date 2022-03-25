Devin Booker's stats prove he's a legitimate MVP candidate. Here's why.

In many NBA MVP conversations, Booker's name is curiously omitted. But this stat, and the history behind it, says the Phoenix Suns guard is worthy of the discussion.

PHOENIX — This just in: The Phoenix Suns are really good.

On Thursday night, the Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets on the road and secured their 60th win. A victory that gave the team the best record in the NBA and the number one seed in the playoffs.

It was a magical night, especially for Suns guard Devin Booker. On the anniversary of the day he put up 70 points in a game, Booker scored 49 points with 10 assists.

Chants of "M-V-P" echoed through the arena at the end of the game. Yes, in the opposing team's arena.

The performance was just one of many this season that fuels the fire of those who believe Booker is a viable MVP candidate. The Suns added even more fuel after the team shared another stat to strengthen Booker's MVP case.

The team tweeted that there have been only 12 previous instances in NBA history of a player averaging 25/5/5 while playing for the team with the league's best record.

All 12 of those players ended up winning NBA MVP in that season.

Book meets the criteria. pic.twitter.com/j2v5MUrEPs — * - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 25, 2022

If history is any indication, Booker has a great shot for MVP.

While the debate for NBA MVP will continue to rage on, it appears Booker is gaining some additional support for his consideration.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant took to Twitter to praise the Suns' guard.

y'all gon start respecting DBook ‼️‼️ 💐 🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 25, 2022

NBA great Isaiah Thomas is even unsure as to why Booker's name continues to be forgotten in the MVP discussion.

Where is @DevinBook acknowledge and recognize, Let it be known https://t.co/rqxqSdV4nX — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 25, 2022

For now, all Booker can do is to continue to build his resume as the Suns finish out the regular season and start their postseason run.

