Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson rooting for his brother in the NCAA tournament

PHOENIX — The Suns have 10 games left in their regular season, and they have their sights set on possibly setting a team record for wins in a season and another deep run in the NBA playoffs.

But, it is March, and that means the world is also tuned into the NCAA tournament, and that includes Suns forward Cameron Johnson, who is watching his brother, Donovan, who also goes by Puff, lead Cameron's alma mater, the North Carolina Tar Heels, into the Sweet 16.

"It's so crazy because it's one game," Johnson said.

Johnson doesn't fill out a bracket in March.

"I don't really ever get nervous when I play my own games, but when I'm watching (Puff) play, my palms are sweaty, heart's beating fast because I want him to succeed so bad," Johnson said. "It's so much fun watching him play, especially at Carolina."

The feelings are too real. From coming up short in college at North Carolina (Johnson's 2019 Tar Heels lost to Auburn in the Sweet 16), to watching his brother carry on the Johnson name at his alma mater.

"He embraces the territory that comes along with playing at the same school I did," Johnson said.

Puff is a sophomore guard for the Tar Heels who just made his NCAA tournament debut, helping get UNC to the Sweet 16.

"His first two years at school have been a little tough," Johnson said. "He's dealt with some injuries, was out for a really long time, so I'm really proud of him for kind of finding a niche, finding a way to get on the court, and helping his team to move on."

Growing up a Johnson means growing up on the court.

"All of us played, mom played, and it's just what we do, man, it's just what we do," Johnson said.

Cameron and Puff's mom, Amy, played at Kent State, and their dad, Gilbert, played at Pitt (which is where Cameron started his college career before transferring to UNC). Their brother, Aaron, played at Clarion University.

Before playing for the Tar Heels, Puff played high school basketball here in the Valley at Hillcrest Prep. Now, their youngest brother, Braylon, is playing at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

"I'm just proud of both of them and their journeys and how much they've improved and how much they just grind it out and have stuck with it."

Cameron's message to his younger brothers is simple: work hard and success will follow.

"I try to tell them that every day, like immediate gratification is not the mindset to have in this life and this athletic world."

North Carolina will take on UCLA in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Tip-off is at about 6:30 p.m.