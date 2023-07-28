Camping with the Cards Day 3: Coach Gannon 'trusts the process'

12Sports has the latest from Training Camp 2023.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Day 3 of the Cardinals' Training Camp is here, and with it comes head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is all about trusting the process.

“I know that the standards we have laid out for the team, the players are doing a good job trying to improve and getting better on a daily basis,” Gannon said. “I am pleased where we are with that.”

A new coaching staff from top to bottom indicates a massive shift within an organization. Gannon knows a cultural change is vital to creating sustained success.

“Culture is how you behave on a daily basis and you behave in a winning way or you’re not,” Gannon said. “You have to set the standards for what that looks like, point out the good and the bad, challenge them and that’s what the football players want.”

Changes like these don’t happen overnight and tempering expectations in the early portion of camp is important when considering the younger players fighting to adapt to play at the NFL level.

“It’s all our players,” Gannon said. “Are we getting a little better each day? Doing the right things and playing with great effort and being a good teammate. Paris Johnson and a lot of players are doing a good job with that.”

Coach told 12Sports that each time he steps on the field he is looking for effort and enthusiasm from each man on that roster, regardless of status, age and role.

As it stands currently, every player is fighting for a roster part and no position is guaranteed for said player.

“I am not putting a ceiling or floor on anybody,” Gannon said.

Let the competition begin, folks….

