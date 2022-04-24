Pelicans even series after 118-103 win over Phoenix Suns

While most of Phoenix's starting lineup struggled for points, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drove to the basket seemingly at will.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans came out firing on both ends of the court on Sunday and handed the Phoenix Suns a 118-103 loss to even the series.

While most of Phoenix's starting lineup struggled for points, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drove to the basket seemingly at will. He finished with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas had another strong double-double for New Orleans. He added 26 points and 15 rebounds.

New Orleans led for the majority of the game, but Phoenix did just enough to keep it close.

The Suns had a 10-point deficit to chip away at to start the fourth quarter.

Phoenix got within 5 points, but mental lapses shifted all momentum in New Orleans’ favor and sent the Smoothie King Center crowd into an eruption of celebration.

In the end, Phoenix couldn't muster enough offense without star guard Devin Booker to catch up.

What's next?

The series will head back to Phoenix on Tuesday. The tip-off for Game 5 is at 7 p.m.

