Devin Booker headed to Tokyo as a member of U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team

The Suns' star will be joined by other players from across the country as they compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is heading to the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as a member of the U.S. Men's Basketball Team, according to USA Basketball, the governing body for basketball in the United States.

The body announced the selected national team and coaching staff Monday morning on its website.

Booker will be joining the national team with other members including:

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)





The team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, head coach and president of the San Antonio Spurs, with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University), and Jerry Colangelo, who will be serving as the USA Men’s National Team managing director.

“We are excited about the 12 players who have been selected to represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Colangelo, who has served as managing director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2005.

“This was an unusually challenging selection process for many reasons, including the year postponement of the Olympics and the issues related to the timing of the NBA regular season and playoffs."

The USA Men’s National Team will begin their Olympic play with a five-game exhibition series against Nigeria on July 10. From there, the team will play Australia on July 12, Argentina on July 13, Australia for a second time on July 16, and Spain on July 18.

The U.S. men's team has collected a medal in all 18 Olympics in which they have competed, including 15 gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Arizona Sports