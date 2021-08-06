Simone Biles, Suni Lee are headed to Tokyo

The rest of the women representing the US in gymnastics will be announced shortly.

ST. LOUIS — Simone Biles and Suni Lee punched their tickets to Tokyo Sunday night, with their performance on the final night of Olympic trials. Biles had an uncharacteristic sub-perfect performance Sunday, but her incredible showing from the day before cushioned her lead, leaving her at the top spot. Lee actually outscored Biles on Sunday but was still more than two points behind Biles.

As the top two point scorers at trials, the two locked two of the positions on Team USA.

Jade Carey had already qualified for Tokyo. She earned an individual invite due to her performance in the Apparatus World Cup Series over the past three years.