2023 Spring Training: When is the Diamondbacks first game?

It's almost time for the boys of summer to start the 2023 Cactus League spring training schedule.

PHOENIX — While the Valley recovers from hosting Super Bowl LVII, another big event is ready to take over the Phoenix metro area.

The yearly pilgrimage to Arizona for several Major League Baseball teams has arrived as 2023 spring training is set to begin.

It's the wonderful time of year where fans flock to the Valley to see their favorite MLB stars up close while enjoying some beautiful spring Arizona weather.

So when do the festivities begin for Arizona's hometown team, the Diamondbacks?

According to the team's website, the D-backs first spring training game is Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Colorado Rockies.

The team is already sharing content from practices on social media.

That sound is immaculate. 👌 pic.twitter.com/FMaz0WPdc8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 15, 2023

D-backs games are scheduled through March 28, so fans have plenty of options to see the 2023 squad in action.

For a full schedule of the games for all of the Cactus League teams, visit the official Cactus League website.

