Angels to remain at Tempe Diablo Stadium for Spring Training through 2035

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Angels will continue to play spring ball in Tempe through at least 2035 after a new agreement approved by the Tempe City Council.

The new agreement includes a major renovation to Tempe Diablo Stadium, which will be the largest in the stadium's 53-year history.

As the oldest Spring Training stadium in Arizona, the facility is currently falling short of MLB standards.

Some of the improvements to both fan and team experience could be ready by Spring Training next year in 2022.

The agreement between the Angels and Tempe gives the Angels the option to extend their stay further to 2040 or 2045 through lease extensions later on.

Spring Training in the Valley has proven to be a major economic boost to host cities for many years. The City of Tempe receives a portion of revenue from ticket sales in addition to the local business benefits of having a Spring Training team.

“Fans know that spring training in Tempe is a one-of-a-kind experience, with a fantastic team, a welcoming atmosphere, amazing views and our central location,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a release. “Partnering with the Angels and with our community, we are going to invest wisely in Diablo Stadium and make that experience even better in the years to come.”

The Angels have been playing spring ball at the stadium since 1992.

“We would like to thank Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, the City Council, and City Staff for their leadership throughout this process,” Angels Owner Arte Moreno said in a release. “For nearly 30 years Tempe Diablo Stadium has served as the backdrop of Spring Training memories for our fans while also playing a vital role in the preparation of our teams. The Angels Organization is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the City of Tempe, and we look forward to modernizing one of the most picturesque ballparks in the Cactus League.”

Phase 1 of the renovations includes a new building on the third base side with three levels to serve as the home team locker rooms, suites, team offices and a team store. The Angels are putting up $10 million and Tempe is putting up $10.9 million for this phase of the renovation, according to a release.

Phase 2 of the renovation includes a new outfield concourse to create a "360-degree concourse experience" around the park. The phase will also include more improvements for fans like new shade structures, modernized restrooms and better traffic flow outside the facility. This phase is projected to cost $30 million, which the city and team have proposed through the agreement would come from Tempe through future voter-approved bonds.

The Angels will keep their year-round Minor League operations on site. Tempe also hosts recreational baseball, tournaments and more than 20 events a year at the stadium.

