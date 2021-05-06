D-backs and Caesars Entertainment partner to bring mobile sports betting to Arizona

The partnership will also include plans to build a "first-class sportsbook and bar concept" on the plaza at Chase Field.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a partnership today with Caesars Entertainment to launch mobile sports betting in Arizona. The partnership will also include plans to build a "first-class sportsbook and bar concept" on the plaza next to Chase Field.

“We went through a thorough process to identify the ideal partner that would bring experience and the strongest of reputations in legalized gaming,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “Caesars is considered the cream of the crop and aligns with our philosophy when it comes to professionalism, brand presentation, customer treatment and best in class William Hill’s mobile sportsbook product. Equally important, we went through our strong due diligence to find the industry leader in the education and execution of responsible gaming.”

According to a release from the team, Caesars Entertainment will receive mobile sports betting market access and exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Along with this partnership, Caesars also finalized a multi-year agreement with Major League Baseball to become an Authorized Gaming Operator of the league.

“We have long enjoyed successful gaming operations in Arizona and are delighted to expand into sports betting alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Together, we have the opportunity to create new ways for baseball fans to engage with the game both in-person near the ballpark and online anywhere in Arizona. Our ability to tie those into our Caesars Rewards network will create an unbeatable experience for any sports fan.”

This new partnership will also bring a new, state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar and broadcast studio at the location formerly known as Game 7 Grill on the Plaza at Chase Field.

