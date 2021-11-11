Sierra Linda High School hopes to take season success into the playoffs

It was their seventh win of the season (and their sixth-straight win), which set a new record for most wins in program history. The previous mark was four wins.

PHOENIX — One of the best stories this season in Arizona high school football is out at Sierra Linda High School. The Bulldogs cinched the Copper Sky Region title last week with a win over Carl Hayden.

It was their seventh win of the season (and their sixth-straight win), which set a new record for most wins in program history. The previous mark was four wins.

Head coach Nate Gill was award this week’s Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week Award. Despite the Bulldogs accomplishments and 7-2 record, they still may not make the playoffs.

Gill, who is in his 4th season as head coach, wants the program to have a seat at the table and an opportunity, even if it’s the #16 seed.

