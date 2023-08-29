Girls Flag Football set to kick off in Arizona

There's more high school football this fall in State 48, as girls flag football will begin its first season as an AIA-sanctioned sport

PHOENIX — The 34th season of Friday Night Fever just kicked off and there will be much more than just tackle football for 12Sports to cover this year as girls flag football is making its debut as an Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) sanctioned sport Tuesday night.

Girls flag football has been a club sport for a few years and last year, more than 30 schools fielded teams. That prompted the AIA to form a committee to explore adding it as an official sport. The AIA made the move to sanction girls flag football last December.

"We're excited the Executive Board has approved girls flag football as a sanctioned sport," AIA Executive Director David Hines said in December. "We'll have a state championship in year number one. Our hope is to see fast growth of the sports within the membership.

That growth is already being seen as this year, 55 schools in the 6A and 5A conferences will field teams and compete for the first-ever state championships, which will be decided on Nov. 4.

Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays and teams will play 12 games. The playoffs will begin on Oct. 24.

One unique feature of girls flag football in Arizona will be placekicking. Arizona is the only state where kickers will be part of flag football teams.

