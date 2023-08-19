Friday Night Fever 'On The Road' teams revealed

These schools will be showcased on Arizona’s #1 high school football show in 2023

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Time to reveal our Friday Night Fever On The Road teams for the 2023 season!

This iteration of the “Friday Night Fever Studio Team” is going into its third season with the mission of showcasing Arizona schools on game days. Think of it like a postgame pep rally on the field with the entire football team, marching band, spirit teams, students, parents, and coaches participating in each segment. Our On The Road schedule is taking us all over Maricopa County along with stops in Pinal and Navajo Counties.

We begin the season in Gilbert on August 25 with the reigning 5A state champion Higley Knights when they host the Campo Verde Coyotes next Friday for their Week 1 matchup. We’ll start the month of September in Mesa with the Skyline Coyotes as they host the Westwood Warriors.

Our longest trip of the season comes on September 8, when the FNF travels approximately three and a half hours up to Pinetop-Lakeside to check in with the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets as they host the Mingus Marauders. On September 15, we’ll take I-10 East down to visit with the Casa Grande Cougars as they play host to the Maricopa Rams.

Week 5 is set to be a homecoming for Friday Night Fever co-host Lina Washington as she returns to her alma mater, Corona del Sol, in Tempe when the Aztecs face off against the Marcos de Niza Padres. We’ll round out the month of September with the Sunnyslope Vikings when they host the Gilbert Tigers.

The Mesa Jackrabbits open our October “On The Road” schedule with a Thursday night game against the Mountain View Toros. The following week, we’re catching up with the reigning 4A state champion ALA-Gilbert North Eagles as they look to protect the next against the Cactus Shadows Falcons. On October 20, we’re making a trip to Laveen to visit with the Heritage Academy Heroes who will be hosting the Sequoia Pathway Pumas. We’ll round out the month of October with a trip to Surprise to showcase the Willow Canyon Wildcats when they welcome the Ironwood Eagles.

Our “On The Road” season finale is set to be a 6A Desert Valley League battle between The O’Connor Eagles and the Mountain Ridge Mountain Lions on November 3.

Be on the lookout for our Friday Night Fever crews at these games and more throughout the season when Arizona’s #1 and longest-running high school football show comes to a campus near you!

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, email Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Friday Night Fever on YouTube