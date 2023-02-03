High School basketball state championship games take over Veterans Memorial Coliseum

PHOENIX — High School basketball state championship games took over Veterans Memorial Coliseum Thursday night.
In the Girls 4A title game, Flagstaff ended a 31-year-old curse. The 5th-seeded Eagles beat Pueblo 68-65 to win their first state championship since 1992.
Freshman Bella Burcar led the way with 19 points. She is the daughter of NAU Men’s Basketball coach Shane Burcar.
In the Boys 4A title game, there was so much respect between two rivals, Deer Valley and Peoria.
It was a great season for the Skyhawks, an 8th seed, making it all the way to the title game. We’ll be talking about their semifinal buzzer-beater over Mesquite for a long time!
The Panthers pulled away late thanks to a 10-0 run and Peoria won 65-57. It’s the school’s 3rd state title, first since 2012 and first for head coach Patrick Battillo. You likely know him as Phoenix Suns superfan Mr. ORNG!
