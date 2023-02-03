High School basketball state championship games take over Veterans Memorial Coliseum

The energy was electric in Phoenix Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — High School basketball state championship games took over Veterans Memorial Coliseum Thursday night.

In the Girls 4A title game, Flagstaff ended a 31-year-old curse. The 5th-seeded Eagles beat Pueblo 68-65 to win their first state championship since 1992.

Freshman Bella Burcar led the way with 19 points. She is the daughter of NAU Men’s Basketball coach Shane Burcar.

In the Boys 4A title game, there was so much respect between two rivals, Deer Valley and Peoria.

This is one of the best rivalries in the state. But there’s nothing but respect for one another. Both sides coming together at mid court before the game to pray with one another



They’re united through faith and basketball before the state championship



Peoria versus Deer Valley pic.twitter.com/zon9yhDQR8 — Jacob Seliga 🇵🇷🦚 (@jacob_seliga) March 3, 2023

It was a great season for the Skyhawks, an 8th seed, making it all the way to the title game. We’ll be talking about their semifinal buzzer-beater over Mesquite for a long time!

What a finish! Deer Valley grabs the rebound on a missed free throw and Travis Vazquez scores a layup as time expired and wins it over @mesquitehoops 67-66. Great game and atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/fuXwMawu6V — Michael (@ASUMesasuperfan) February 28, 2023

The Panthers pulled away late thanks to a 10-0 run and Peoria won 65-57. It’s the school’s 3rd state title, first since 2012 and first for head coach Patrick Battillo. You likely know him as Phoenix Suns superfan Mr. ORNG!

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.