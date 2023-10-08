Friday Night Fever Preview | Centennial looking for 1st title in Open Division Era

The Coyotes haven't won a state title since 2018 but head coach Richard Taylor says this group feels special

PEORIA, Ariz. — Football season is almost here and 12Sports is gearing up for the 34th season of the longest-running high school football show in the Valley, Friday Night Fever!

As we lead up to week one of FNF on August 25, we're going around the Valley and previewing some of the top teams in the state.

That continues with the Centennial Coyotes, a team looking to get back to their winning ways.

After winning seven state championships in 13 years from 2006-2018, the Coyotes have hit a wall as they haven't been able to get past the first round of the Open Division or 6A playoffs.

Centennial has been in three of the first four Open Division playoff brackets but the Coyotes have lost in the first round to Hamilton, archrival Liberty, and Chandler. And, in their one year missing the Open, Centennial lost in the first round of the 6A playoffs to Red Mountain.

However, head coach Richard Taylor, who is heading into his 32nd season, feels confident in this year's team.

"Good teams are coach-driven," Taylor said. "Great teams are player-driven. And when they take care of themselves, so you don't have to say, 'Hey! Be quiet, quit messing around,' when that's taken care of, that means a lot to the team."

12Sports will be following the Coyotes as they look to make a deep playoff run this season. They open on August 25th at home against the Desert Edge Scorpions.

