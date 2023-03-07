3 Pirates players and a coach suspended after fight in stands at Footprint Center

The fight, which broke out later in the 4th quarter, marred the Arizona Rattlers' win, which clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs for Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Rattlers clinched home-field advantage in the Indoor Football League (IFL) playoffs by beating the Massachusetts Pirates on Sunday at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, but that was not the reason their game was being talked about on Monday.

With just 32 seconds left in the game, a fight broke out between some Massachusetts players and fans and it led to three players and a coach going into the stands.

The cause of the fight has not been announced but it led to five Massachusetts players getting ejected from the game.

WILD scene at end of Rattlers game. 5 Massachusetts players ejected with 32 seconds left. Players going into the stands... If a fan said something -- they need to be held accountable, but you can't charge the crowd in full pads. A kid in the front row looks to be crying?! pic.twitter.com/yqtjRKIjjn — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) July 3, 2023

On Monday, after looking at video of the fight and a report from game officials, Indoor Football League commissioner Todd Tyron announced that three Massachusetts players (defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr., defensive back Chris Ingram, and linebacker Charles 'Chucky' Williams) along with Director of Football Personnel Development Patrick Pass had been suspended indefinitely and fined.

The IFL also said the Pirates organization was fined.

"The Indoor Football League takes pride in our effort to create a family-friendly environment," a statement from Tyron read. "The actions of these individuals do not represent or align with these unwavering IFL values. The IFL sincerely apologizes to the Arizona Rattlers, Arizona fans, as well as fans across the country. The IFL will not tolerate this type of action."

The Rattlers will wrap up their regular season next Saturday when they take on the defending champion Northern Arizona Wranglers at the Footprint Center. Kickoff is at 6:05 p.m.

The Rattlers will be looking for a season sweep of the Wranglers, as Arizona won the previous two games this season by scores of 60-34 and 63-62.