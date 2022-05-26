Devin Booker, Chris Paul to participate in Javale McGee's JUGLIFE charity softball game

The two were confirmed as participants in the softball game via McGee's Twitter account.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Devin Booker and Chris Paul to participate in JaVale McGee's JUGLIFE charity softball game on June 22 at Chase Field.

A promo released on McGee's Twitter account confirmed the two as participants in the event next month.

Arizona!I’m taking my talents to the baseball field.Some of my friends and I will be hitting homers,stealing bases,and striking out for a good cause.I will be hosting the Juglife Foundation’s"Water For Life"Charity Softball game on Wednesday,June 22, 2022. https://t.co/KvgHFMLfPK pic.twitter.com/BAGMbjjnM2 — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 26, 2022

Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne, Jae Crowder, Ish Wainwright and Cam Johnson will also test their baseball skills for the evening.

The original poster featured Deandre Ayton, who is a restricted free agent this offseason and has not yet been confirmed for the event.

The new promo on Thursday replaced Ayton with Payne.

The foundation's website said other participants in the event will be released weekly.

For more information and tickets go to the JUGLIFE site.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports