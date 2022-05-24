Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker named to All-NBA 1st Team

By being selected as one of the top 5 players in the NBA this season, Booker is now eligible to sign a $211 million supermax extension

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Show Devin Booker the money and respect, because has done something that hasn't been done in 15 years.

The Phoenix Suns guard was named to the All-NBA team for the first time in his career. Booker was named to the All-NBA 1st team along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (the only unanimous selection), Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (who was named the NBA MVP for the 2nd-straight season earlier this month) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

This could come with a massive payday for Booker, who is now eligible for a supermax deal. That would add four years and $211 million to Booker's current contract, which is a 5-year deal worth $158,253,000. Booker has two years remaining on that deal, so the supermax extension would keep Booker in the Valley through the 2027-28 season.

Devin Booker and Karl Anthony-Towns are eligible to sign a four-year $211M super max extension this offseason. Both players have 2 years left on their contract and the extension would begin in 2024/25.



The projected extension: $47.1M, $50.8M, $54.6M and $58.4M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 25, 2022

Booker is set to make $33.8 million next season and $36 million in 2023-24. The supermax would kick in for the 2024-25 season.

The 3-time All-Star received 82 first-place votes.

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season.



More ➡️ https://t.co/nzFuNn37iT



Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62uiQpWv4o — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Suns point guard Chris Paul was voted onto the All-NBA 3rd team. This is CP3's 11th All-NBA selection of the future Hall of Famer's 17-year career.

This is the first time the Suns have had two players named to the All-NBA teams since the 'Seven Seconds or Less' era in the early 2000s.

In the 2006-07 season, Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire were both named to the All-NBA 1st team. Booker is the first Sun to make the 1st team since that pair.