Denver Nuggets share unique tie to Valley

DENVER, Colorado — It turns out there are a lot of Phoenix ties in Denver.

Denver Nuggets dance team manager and choreographer Amy Jo Wagner is a Valley girl through and through. She shared a bit about her roots with 12Sports ahead of Game 2 in Denver.

The former Sun Devil and Highland High School alum honed her craft in Arizona. She began her professional career as a dancer for the Phoenix Suns and hip-hop dance squad.

"It's where I got my start dancing. I grew up cheering for the Phoenix Suns," said Wagner.

She's made it clear that despite the team she works for now, she'll be rooting for the Suns in the series.

For Amy, the Valley will always feel like home.

